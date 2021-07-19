NSW Labor leader backs construction ban under health advice

NSW Labor leader Chris Minns has backed a construction ban vocally opposed by trade unions and industry groups.

He told Deborah Knight the support net offered by JobKeeper needs to be brought back if the ban is to continue.

“We’re not privy to the health advice provided to the NSW government; we’ve said repeatedly that that information should be made public.

“Everyone should be spoken up to, not down to.

“But if it’s driven by the health advice, and that’s what’s required to bend the curve and stop the transmission of this disease, we do think it’s appropriate.”

