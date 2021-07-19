2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NSW Labor leader backs construction ban under health advice

6 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Chris MinnsConstructionlockdownNSW LaborTrades
Article image for NSW Labor leader backs construction ban under health advice

NSW Labor leader Chris Minns has backed a construction ban vocally opposed by trade unions and industry groups.

He told Deborah Knight the support net offered by JobKeeper needs to be brought back if the ban is to continue.

“We’re not privy to the health advice provided to the NSW government; we’ve said repeatedly that that information should be made public.

“Everyone should be spoken up to, not down to.

“But if it’s driven by the health advice, and that’s what’s required to bend the curve and stop the transmission of this disease, we do think it’s appropriate.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Opposition leader’s full response

Deborah Knight
BusinessNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873