Jodi McKay’s days numbered as unions drop support for Labor leader

10 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Daniel WaltonJODI MCKAYNSW Labor
Unions are warning NSW Labor needs to conduct a reset amid dire polling results. 

According to the latest polling, support for Labor has dropped with an age-weighted primary vote result of just 23.9 per cent.

The figures predict if an election were held today, leader Jodi McKay would be among the high profile MPs at risk of losing their seats.

Ben Fordham says Ms McKay’s days are numbered.

“She could face a leadership challenge this week, if not, it will come later on.”

Click PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

Australian Workers Union National Secretary Daniel Walton told Ben Fordham the party needs a reset.

“Things are so dire and so bad. This is a once in a 100-year wipeout.

“If this result was to take place over the weekend we would see a worse outcome to what happened to the Liberal National Party in Western Australia.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty/Ryan Pierse 

NewsNSWPolitics
