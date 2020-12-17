2GB
NSW Health Minister ‘concerned but not overly fussed’ as COVID-19 cluster grows

5 hours ago
chris smith
BRAD HAZZARDNorthern Beaches
Article image for NSW Health Minister ‘concerned but not overly fussed’ as COVID-19 cluster grows

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard is urging northern beaches residents to get tested as thousands are asked to stay home.

There are currently 28 COVID-19 cases in the region.

Genomic sequencing has indicated it is an international strain of the virus circulating.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told Chris Smith the northern beaches remains the main area of concern.

“I’m concerned but I’m not overly fussed about it because we’ll manage it.

“NSW, we’ve seen it all and we will make sure we manage it well.

“Please go and get tested, if you’ve got any symptoms at all.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

HealthNewsNSW
