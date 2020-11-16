NSW Health considering border declaration for Adelaide travellers

NSW remains open to travellers from Adelaide, but precautions are being taken amid a growing cluster of cases.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard urged Adelaideans to be on high alert and get tested at the slightest sign of symptoms.

He told Jim Wilson while the NSW government’s policy is to keep the border open as long as possible, he and the Chief Health Officer have already begun implementing precautionary measures.

The most recent arrivals are being temperature checked at the airport, and questioned by health staff.

“One of the issues that we’re considering is whether or not we should be getting people to fill out a form as to where they’re heading to.

“If they’re coming here for a holiday, we’d like to know where they’re going.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News