NSW Health allegedly defy own health orders for office workers

4 hours ago
Luke Grant
coronavirus restrictionsNSW HealthWorking from home
Article image for NSW Health allegedly defy own health orders for office workers

A 2GB Drive listener has claimed his partner, an employee of NSW Health, has been asked to return to the office in spite of health orders.

Rob told Luke Grant his wife works part-time from home and connects virtually with patients, but has been asked to come in in-person for no discernible reason.

“I just want to know why NSW Health don’t have to abide by their own rules.”

Luke has reached out to NSW Health to respond to the allegation.

“I’ll tell you what should happen – NSW Health should fine themselves $10,000.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full story

 

Luke Grant
HealthNewsNSW
