Workers angry with Australia Post’s slow response after positive COVID case

NSW Health has launched an investigation after a worker tested positive to COVID-19 at an Australia Post facility.

Ben Fordham has revealed workers at the Seven Hills sorting centre were yesterday advised one of their colleagues had tested positive.

Once the site had been deep cleaned, and the positive staffer put into isolation, workers were reportedly told to go about their day as normal.

The infected worker, a Team Leader who was in regular contact with dozens of others, worked two full shifts over the weekend before testing positive on Sunday.

But, Ben Fordham has revealed only a handful of his colleagues have been deemed close contacts.

NSW Health is investigating why the remaining 100 workers weren’t even spoken to.

The union was notified and is threatening to shut the site down if another worker tests positive.

Press PLAY below to hear the full details

Australia Post full statement: “We can confirm that a case of COVID-19 has been recorded at our Seven Hills facility. “The individual was not in a customer facing role and our teams at the facility have been informed and in line with government guidelines, close contacts are self-isolating for 14 days. “Deep cleaning has also taken place and there is no impact to parcel processing or delivery.”

Image: Getty