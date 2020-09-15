Brad Hazzard expected to grant Catholic church COVID exemption

Health Minister Brad Hazzard is intervening to approve a COVID-19 exemption for the Catholic church, Ben Fordham revealed.

NSW Health has been accused of double standards after it refused to grant an exemption to the Catholic church.

Six weeks ago, an exemption was granted for Auburn Gallipoli Mosque to hold 400 worshippers for Eid al-Fitr.

But St Mary’s Cathedral has been knocked back three times, including a request for a permanent exemption to hold 300 mass-goers.

NSW Health claimed in an email, “a specific exemption for St Mary’s would create a precedent that could lead to widespread relaxation of the gathering rule”.

“It’s hard to have faith in the health advice when there are double standards,” Ben declared.

“Either the rules apply to everyone, or they apply to no one.”

Ben Fordham has revealed Mr Hazzard is expected to grant an exemption for 300 people to attend the ordination of four priests on saturday.

