NSW Government staggered approach to get kids back to school

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced today that children will return to school one day a week as of May 11.

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell told Ray Hadley a staggered approach is being used to get kids back to school full time.

“It’s going to be one day face to face teaching from May 11 Ray, the other four days we’ll keep doing the learning from home.

“We’re going to build that up to five days a week, hopefully by the end of term two.

“It’s going to be staggered for different classrooms, so what we expect is we’ll have about 25 per cent of kids attending school each day. And we’re doing that so we can stick in line with the health advice from the AHPPC.”

She said “schools are open and they’re safe” but extra measures are also being put in place to protect teachers, students and parents. These include staggering break times, extra cleaning, forehead thermometers and a limited number of kids in classrooms.

“There will absolutely be a place for any child who needs to go on any day… our policy remains the same, that no child will be turned away.”

Image: Getty/Godong