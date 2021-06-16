2GB
NSW government slammed after unvaccinated worker tests positive to COVID-19

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Ryan Park
The NSW government is being slammed after an unvaccinated man on the frontline was one of two people who tested positive to COVID-19.

An unvaccinated man in his 60s who transports international flight crew from the airport to hotel quarantine has tested positive to COVID-19.

A number of venues are on high alert in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Shadow health minister Ryan Park told Ben Fordham everyone on the frontline should be vaccinated.

“It beggars belief.

“The responsibility rests with the government to make sure that frontline workers … should be required to be vaccinated.”

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsNSW
