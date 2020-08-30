NSW government pushes to lower Sydney speed limits

The NRMA is speaking out against the NSW government’s push to reduce speed limits in Sydney.

Transport for NSW is negotiating with councils across the city to reduce speed limits to 10km/h in pedestrian-motorist zones and 40km/h in high pedestrian zones.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance is reportedly assessing whether to introduce speed limits of 40km/h or less across the entire City of Sydney council area.

NRMA spokesman Peter Khoury told Ben Fordham speed limits should be determined according to the safety and congestion of specific roads.

“I don’t want to dismiss the idea of making it safer for pedestrians.

“The frustration is that they go straight to the same well and that is, ‘let’s just slash the speed limit and put up cameras’.

“Very soon we’re gonna run out of speed limits to cut.”

NSW Centre for Road Safety Executive Director Bernard Carlon told Ben it’s crucial to keep pedestrians safe.

“Already this year we’ve had 42 pedestrians killed, that’s 11 more than the previous year.”

