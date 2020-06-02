NSW government loses war waged over wage freeze, takes the fight to IRC

After debating legislation to freeze the wages of public sector workers, the NSW Upper House has voted down the controversial proposal.

The Berejiklian government brought a one-off $1000 bonus to the negotiating table, but Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party leader Robert Borsak says it’s not good enough to convince the crossbench.

“Offering $1000 when they would’ve been entitled to $7000 or $8000 on average right across the board, is really not being taken very well by the frontline people.”

Nurses, paramedics and other frontline workers have voiced their anger in the form of demonstrations and industrial action.

Mr Borsak says the refusal of politicians to take a pay cut themselves is part of their frustration.

“We all volunteered to take the cut.

“We practice what we preach.”

Following the parliamentary defeat, the NSW Government said it will pursue its wage freeze through the Industrial Relations Commission, with conciliation to begin on Thursday.

“At a time when there are hundreds of thousands of people out of work, the creation of new jobs must be our top priority, not giving those with job security a pay-rise,” Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said in a media release.

Image: Nine News Australia