NSW government gives agriculture industry $140 million cash injection
The NSW government has announced a $140 million economic package to support horticulture, agriculture and forestry jobs.
The agriculture industry has suffered through drought, bushfires and the impact of coronavirus.
NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro told Alan Jones the government is committed to ensuring there will be a future for these industries.
“This is to help dairy farmers put equipment back on their farms that they lost during the fires, it’s to help the orchards of Batlow to replant and restock.”
