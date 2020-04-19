2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NSW government gives agriculture industry $140 million cash injection

12 hours ago
Alan Jones
JOHN BARILARO

The NSW government has announced a $140 million economic package to support horticulture, agriculture and forestry jobs.

The agriculture industry has suffered through drought, bushfires and the impact of coronavirus.

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro told Alan Jones the government is committed to ensuring there will be a future for these industries.

“This is to help dairy farmers put equipment back on their farms that they lost during the fires, it’s to help the orchards of Batlow to replant and restock.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Alan Jones
NewsNSWPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.