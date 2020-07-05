NSW government backs down on Powerhouse move

The NSW government has backflipped on a plan to move the Powerhouse Museum to the western suburbs.

The Parramatta site will instead be used as a second Powerhouse location, after five years of insistence from the government that it will replace the current Ultimo site.

Acting Sport Minister Geoff Lee told Ben Fordham it remains a good outcome for western Sydney.

“We listen to, a lot of times, the noisy minority,” he admitted.

“The reality is that people in western Sydney want and deserve a major cultural institution.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Powerhouse Museum former deputy director Jennifer Sanders told Ben it’s a welcome move.

“It was impossible from the very beginning.

“It’s wonderful that the Premier and her government listened to the people, it is, after all, the people’s museum.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview