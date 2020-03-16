NSW Government announces $2.3 billion coronavirus stimulus package

The NSW government will pour $2.3 billion into extra health funding and economic measures to protect the community during the coronavirus crisis.

Under the stimulus package, NSW Health will receive an extra $700 million to double the capacity of intensive care units across the state, preparing for additional coronavirus testing and buying extra ventilators and medical equipment.

The remaining $1.6 billion will be aimed at keeping people in jobs throughout the crisis.

As part of the measures, $450 million has been allocated to waive payroll tax for small to medium businesses.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian tells Alan Jones they are committed to helping businesses through this crisis.

“If you have a payroll of up to $10 million, which is the middle rung of businesses, you won’t have to pay payroll tax for the rest of the financial year.”

Image: Getty/Pool