NSW farmers ‘absolutely desperate’ for action over ‘crippling’ border closure
A farmer who has survived drought, floods and bushfires fears the Queensland border closure could ruin his livelihood.
Contractors who’d usually travel from Queensland to help harvest NSW crop won’t cross the border in order to avoid hotel quarantine on the way back.
Walgett Farmer Jamie Warden told Ben Fordham they’re “absolutely desperate” for workers.
“That’ll just leave this area, north-western NSW… we’ll just be absolutely devasted.
“Droughts, bushfires, flood won’t break rural Australia but bureaucracy will.
“It will absolutely cripple our community. We’ve been eight years in drought… we need this crop.”
