NSW Families Minister addresses national push to increase foster care age

The NSW Families Minister has addressed concerns around the foster care system amid a national push to raise the age to 21.

Currently, support can be offered to children until the age of 25, after they leave the foster care system.

NSW Minister for Families, Communities and Disability Services Gareth Ward told Deborah Knight the state puts children first.

“A lot of kids do stay with their families after the age of 18.

“I acknowledge there’s a campaign nationally around raising the statutory leaving care age and obviously that’s a matter for each state to decide.”

