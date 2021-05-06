2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NSW doctors rally against hospital’s ‘third-world conditions’ 

3 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Canterbury HospitalNSW hospitalsSophie Cotsis
Article image for NSW doctors rally against hospital’s ‘third-world conditions’ 

Dozens of senior doctors working at Canterbury Hospital have penned a letter to Health Minister Brad Hazzard, calling on NSW Health to revamp the facility. 

NSW Health has not acted on the matter, stating the hospital meets many of its targets, despite doctors describing the hospital as having “third-world conditions”.

Member for Canterbury Sophie Cotsis told Deborah Knight the letter is “just the tip of the iceberg”.

“We’re outgrowing the space and it’s leaving a lot of our community in dire health conditions.”

Ms Cotsis said a strategic plan for improvements to the hospital already exists, having been developed in 2013.

“Canterbury Hospital is … one of the only hospitals in NSW that hasn’t been upgraded in the last 10, 15 years.”

Press PLAY below to hear Sophie Cotsis’ call-out to NSW Health

Image: Getty 

Deborah Knight
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873