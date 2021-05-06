NSW doctors rally against hospital’s ‘third-world conditions’ 

Dozens of senior doctors working at Canterbury Hospital have penned a letter to Health Minister Brad Hazzard, calling on NSW Health to revamp the facility.

NSW Health has not acted on the matter, stating the hospital meets many of its targets, despite doctors describing the hospital as having “third-world conditions”.

Member for Canterbury Sophie Cotsis told Deborah Knight the letter is “just the tip of the iceberg”.

“We’re outgrowing the space and it’s leaving a lot of our community in dire health conditions.”

Ms Cotsis said a strategic plan for improvements to the hospital already exists, having been developed in 2013.

“Canterbury Hospital is … one of the only hospitals in NSW that hasn’t been upgraded in the last 10, 15 years.”

Press PLAY below to hear Sophie Cotsis’ call-out to NSW Health

Image: Getty