NSW Deputy Premier wants COVID-19 restrictions eased to ‘let the regions have a go’

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro is calling for COVID-19 restrictions to be eased in the regions.

All of NSW is subject to the same restrictions, despite there being little to no cases in regional parts of the state.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has indicated she doesn’t want different rules to apply to different areas of the state.

Mr Barilaro told Ben Fordham the regions should have restrictions lifted further.

“We cannot keep holding the regions back.

“I want to see crowds back at sport, schools formals back up and running with no restrictions, weddings, I want no four square metre rule for pubs clubs and cafes.

“Let the regions have a go, this is killing us!”

