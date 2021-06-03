NSW Deputy Premier says nuclear power is the future as ban remains

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro says nuclear power is the way forward.

However, it is currently illegal in Australia along with the mining of uranium in states like NSW.

Mr Barilaro told Ben Fordham he’s looking at reintroducing a bill to lift the ban on mining uranium.

“If you really want clean, green energy … to run an average home for 75 years it takes 150 tonnes of coal, to do it with uranium you’re talking about 2kg.

“We would be ripe as a nation if we lift the ban today to absolutely embrace it.”

