NSW Deputy Premier admits authorities ‘guessing at times’ with Sydney restrictions

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro admits the state government is “guessing at times” when it comes to COVID restrictions.

Earlier, John Barilaro told The Today Show host Karl Stefanovic authorities don’t know “what’s working and what’s not working” in Sydney’s lockdown measures.

Mr Barilaro told Ray Hadley he stands by his comments, admitting their decisions aren’t “always 100 per cent right”.

“I don’t mince my words and I’m prepared to say what it is.

“When I say it that way, it doesn’t mean we’ve lost control, it doesn’t mean we don’t have a system in place to get us through.

“I’d rather be honest about it.”

