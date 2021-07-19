Nearly half NSW crisis cabinet ‘vehemently opposed’ construction shutdown

Nearly half of the NSW crisis cabinet opposed a controversial decision to put a halt to construction across Greater Sydney.

The cabinet was split with the Premier, Deputy Premier John Barilaro, Paul Toole and Victor Dominello voting in favour of the move.

Nine News Political Correspondent Chris O’Keefe told Ben Fordham Treasurer Dominic Perrottet, Jobs Minister Stuart Ayres and Health Minister Brad Hazzard “vehemently opposed” a construction shut down.

“Yet John Barilaro and Gladys Berejiklian pushed forward with it anyway.

“I don’t know what is going on on Macquarie Street at the moment, but it’s far from competent.”

