New South Wales has claimed a historic victory over Queensland in State of Origin One.

The Blues defeated the Maroons 50 to 6 in Townsville, the team’s biggest winning margin in the history of the series.

Rugby league commentator Phil Gould told Ben Fordham “Queensland’s really struggling at the moment”.

“A lot of sick and sorry heads in Townsville here this morning, I can tell you.”

