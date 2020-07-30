NSW Chief Health Officer confirms COVID-19 link between two Thai Rock restaurants

The NSW Chief Health Officer says they believe COVID-19 outbreaks at Wetherill Park and Potts Point are linked by two Thai restaurants.

89 people with links to Thai Rock Wetherill Park have tested positive and 11 people connected with Thai Rock Potts Point are infected.

The owner said he was baffled by the cases, saying it was like lightning striking twice.

But NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant told Ben Fordham there is definitely a link between the two venues.

“We believe the link is between the Thai Rock at Wetherill Park and Potts Point.

“We are awaiting further genome sequencing to see how that’s further linked to The Apollo.”

