NSW bloods ‘the next bloke in line’ in bid for State of Origin clean sweep

1 hour ago
Mark Levy
mitchell mosesNSW BluesPAUL GALLENrugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGIN
Article image for NSW bloods ‘the next bloke in line’ in bid for State of Origin clean sweep

It may not be a decider, but the NSW Blues are still putting forward a good side for Origin III Paul Gallen says.

The former Blues captain told Mark Levy he understood why older players such as Adam Reynolds and Cody Walker are being swapped out for the next generation.

“Nathan Cleary will walk straight back in this side, without a doubt … for the next five or ten years, but he may not be able to play every single game.

“They need someone younger who can get blooded.

“Mitchell Moses is the next bloke in line.”

Press PLAY below to hear Gal’s analysis of the Blues and Maroons squads

Rugby LeagueSports
