NSW Attorney-General seeking advice on sentences for assaults on emergency workers
NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman is seeking advice on the sentences for assaulting emergency service workers.
Mr Speakman told Ben Fordham the NSW Sentencing Council will do a “deep-dive” into the law “to make sure that we’ve got the law right in NSW.”
The review will take into account a recent uptick in assaults on police officers and other emergency services workers.
“The government will consider whatever they report,” Mr Speakman said, “but I have to say that mandatory minimum sentences haven’t been demonstrated to be a great deterrent for anything.”
“But I’m not ruling anything in or out.”
