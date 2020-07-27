2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NSW Attorney-General seeking advice on sentences for assaults on emergency workers

3 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Mark Speakman

NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman is seeking advice on the sentences for assaulting emergency service workers.

Mr Speakman told Ben Fordham the NSW Sentencing Council will do a “deep-dive” into the law “to make sure that we’ve got the law right in NSW.”

The review will take into account a recent uptick in assaults on police officers and other emergency services workers.

“The government will consider whatever they report,” Mr Speakman said, “but I have to say that mandatory minimum sentences haven’t been demonstrated to be a great deterrent for anything.”

“But I’m not ruling anything in or out.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
LawNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873