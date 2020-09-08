NSW Attorney-General powerless to stop the release of serial killer

NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman has revealed the parole date of a triple-murderer has been postponed.

Reginald Arthurell will be up for parole after the murder of three people.

The parole date has been postponed from this Thursday to next month, according to the NSW Attorney-General.

Police are investigating claims the 75-year-old told another inmate of his plans to blow up NSW Police headquarters and kill the family of one of his victims.

The Attorney-General told Ben Fordham, Arthurell has been eligible for parole since 2015 but his sentence expires next year.

Mr Speakman has sought legal advice on applying for a continuing detention order to keep Arthurell behind bars.

“The prospects are unfortunately zero.

“I cannot ethically bring an application that’s doomed to fail.

“We can apply for an extended supervision order which may involve electronic monitoring, restrictions on movement, monitoring telephones and the like.

“Closer to the time of any release I’ll be looking very seriously at that.”

