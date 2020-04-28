NRL’s punishment for law-breaking stars ‘a farcical arrangement’

Rugby League stars Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr have been charged with firearms offences after their restriction-breaching camping trip.

Josh Addo-Carr will face a charge of using an unauthorised firearm, and Latrell Mitchell’s gun licence has been formally suspended after allowing his friend and fellow NRL star to fire the weapon.

Following Monday’s revelations of the initial infringement, the NRL issued both players with $50,000 fines, though $30,000 of each fine will be suspended.

Penrith Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary has also today been caught breaching restrictions, after images of several young women sitting in his lap on ANZAC Day emerged. He has been issued a $10,000 fine, with $6000 suspended.

All three players were given one-match bans that will be suspended for the remainder of the season.

Mark Latham called the suspended punishment “a farcical arrangement”, accusing the NRL of hypocrisy after ‘bullying the government’ into making exemptions allowing the game to return on May 28.

“Why is there one set of rules for the NRL, when the players have had total disregard for the government guidelines and rules?” he told Ben Fordham.

“Unfortunately, the NRL players are children. They haven’t got an adult attitude to social responsibility.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview