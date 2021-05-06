2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Peter V’landys confirms NRL will consider stripping Jarryd Hayne’s awards

5 hours ago
First with Ben Fordham
JARRYD HAYNEPETER V'LANDYSrugby league featured
Article image for Peter V’landys confirms NRL will consider stripping Jarryd Hayne’s awards

The NRL are preparing to revoke the records and awards held by now convicted and jailed rapist Jarryd Hayne, including his Dally M medals.

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys told Ben Fordham taking the records away is “not hard”.

“But we don’t want to prejudice the legal process; we would like to see Jarryd exhaust his appeals process.

“I think it’s a bit early to be considering it.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Tony Feder/Getty Images

First with Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873