Peter V’landys confirms NRL will consider stripping Jarryd Hayne’s awards

The NRL are preparing to revoke the records and awards held by now convicted and jailed rapist Jarryd Hayne, including his Dally M medals.

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys told Ben Fordham taking the records away is “not hard”.

“But we don’t want to prejudice the legal process; we would like to see Jarryd exhaust his appeals process.

“I think it’s a bit early to be considering it.”

