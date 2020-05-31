NRL’s push for suburban grounds after ANZ Stadium backflip

Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V’landys says boutique suburban stadiums will be great for NRL fans and local communities.

The NRL signed to keep the grand final in Sydney until 2042, but that hinged on the redevelopment of the ANZ Stadium.

With the $800 million refurbishments no longer going ahead, the NRL is requesting the funds be used to create suburban stadiums.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham it would be a great boost to the game and the community.

“By having these boutique stadiums in their local community… it’s also an asset for that local community for other sports and other events.

“More importantly, it keeps the money in that local community and it’s their stadium.

“I think having three or four stadiums at Manly and Penrith, south of Sydney, will be fantastic for NSW.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview