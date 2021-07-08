NRL players ‘very angry’ over COVID breaches: Peter V’landys

ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys is defending NRL players, insisting the majority follow the rules.

Maroons forward Jai Arrow has been suspended from Origin 3 and fined $35,000 for bringing a woman into the team’s hotel bubble.

It follows more than $300,000 in fines being issued to Dragons players over a house party last weekend.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham players are upset with their teammates.

“They are very angry at the actions of the minority of players.

“They’re doing the right thing, their livelihoods are at stake.”

