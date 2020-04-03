NRL players see opportunity in pay cuts

The Rugby League Players Association are commending the $24.6 million pay agreement as an opportunity to reinvent the game’s financial position, despite tough cuts to player salaries.

Rugby League Players Association CEO Clint Newton tells Ray Hadley the fortnight of grueling negotiations have ended with a positive outcome for both players and the game.

“Given what’s going out there in our communities, my struggles over the last couple of weeks pale in significance.

“I’m in a good position to be able to help our people and help our game more forward.”

While there are concerns the NRL won’t survive the shutdown, or will be forced to let go of expensive key players, Mr Newton is adamant such worst-case scenarios won’t come to fruition.

“What I truly believe, and what we have to believe, is the game will be better on the other side of this.”

“Trust and transparency and the strength of our relationships are going to be paramount to that.”

Image: Getty