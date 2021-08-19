2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NRL players get involved in vaccination campaign

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
PETER V'LANDYS
Article image for NRL players get involved in vaccination campaign

ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys is supporting NRL players taking part in a vaccination campaign.

Leading NRL players including Wade Graham, Damien Cook, Nathan Cleary and Ben Hunt will front a vaccination campaign set to launch across TV, radio and the NRL’s social media platforms from Friday night.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham the NRL will help the community any way they can.

“I always said that our players are role models and if they can encourage players to vaccinate that’s a good thing.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsRugby League
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873