NRL players get involved in vaccination campaign

ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys is supporting NRL players taking part in a vaccination campaign.

Leading NRL players including Wade Graham, Damien Cook, Nathan Cleary and Ben Hunt will front a vaccination campaign set to launch across TV, radio and the NRL’s social media platforms from Friday night.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham the NRL will help the community any way they can.

“I always said that our players are role models and if they can encourage players to vaccinate that’s a good thing.”

