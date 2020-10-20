NRL Grand Final: Panthers legend’s predictions for Sunday

Penrith Panthers legend and commentator Greg ‘Brandy’ Alexander has shared his predictions ahead of the NRL Grand Final on Sunday.

Mr Alexander told Jim Wilson his gut feeling is Storm captain Cameron Smith will retire, but he wasn’t sure, especially until the Panthers secured the premiership.

He said he was worried, but excited for the game.

“It’s very exciting mate, it really is, 17 years is a long time to wait.

“I remember the ’03 grand final like it was yesterday, I just joined the board. I was at the game, I wasn’t working for Fox or for 2UE.

“It was the best experience I have ever had.

“I am a little bit worried, but I am looking through Panther eyes.”

