NRL confirms proposal for single-referee system this season

11 mins ago
James Willis
GRAHAM ANNESLEY

The NRL’s Project Apollo innovations committee has decided to put just one referee on the field for the first time in more than a decade.

NRL Head of Football Graham Annesley told James Willis “the unique situation of this year” makes for a good opportunity to trial a single-referee system.

The move is predominantly a cost-saving measure, but the NRL say it’s also what the fans have been asking for.

“If the Commission approve it … it would initially be for this season, to see how it goes and … make [an] assessment.

“There has been a lot of debate about it… there’s been a lot of people saying it can be confusing between two referees from time to time, and we need to have a look at that and see how it plays out.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: NRL.com

James Willis
