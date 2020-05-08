NRL confirms proposal for single-referee system this season
The NRL’s Project Apollo innovations committee has decided to put just one referee on the field for the first time in more than a decade.
NRL Head of Football Graham Annesley told James Willis “the unique situation of this year” makes for a good opportunity to trial a single-referee system.
The move is predominantly a cost-saving measure, but the NRL say it’s also what the fans have been asking for.
“If the Commission approve it … it would initially be for this season, to see how it goes and … make [an] assessment.
“There has been a lot of debate about it… there’s been a lot of people saying it can be confusing between two referees from time to time, and we need to have a look at that and see how it plays out.”
