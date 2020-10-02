2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

NRL CEO commits to ‘thorough’ and ‘transparent’ Sam Burgess investigation

40 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Andrew AbdoNRLSam Burgess

Sam Burgess has stood down from his South Sydney Rabbitohs coaching assistant and Fox Sports commentator roles amid a firestorm of serious allegations.

Unproven allegations in The Australian claim the Rabbitohs covered up alleged drug use, domestic violence and harassment to protect Sam Burgess.

The accusations come on the eve of the finals, but NRL CEO Andrew Abdo told Jim Wilson he “can’t begrudge timing”.

“I can promise everyone this: we will … be very thorough, we will be fair, we’ll be transparent, and we will get to the bottom of this.

“These are very, very serious allegations, and so we’ll put all of our resources into … the investigation.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News

 

Peter V’landys reacts to allegations against NRL star Sam Burgess

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNewsRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873