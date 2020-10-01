Peter V’landys reacts to allegations against NRL star Sam Burgess

ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys says the NRL will investigate accusations against former rugby league player Sam Burgess and the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Explosive allegations in The Australian are levelled against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, claiming they covered up alleged drug use, domestic violence and harassment to protect the star player.

None of the allegations have been proven, and Burgess’ lawyer is strongly denying all allegations, describing them as false, and an “indefensible defamation”.

ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys told Ben Fordham the NRL had no prior knowledge of the allegations.

“Let me stress that the NRL has a zero-tolerance, and will always have a zero-tolerance, for violence against women.

“But in this instance, I think that the appropriate action is to investigate it, get all the facts, and make a judgement after that.”

Image: Getty/David Rogers – RFU/Don Arnold