NRL CEO Andrew Abdo responds to Jim Wilson’s State of Origin suggestion

Jim Wilson has proposed a compromise for those unhappy all 2021 State of Origin games will be played in Queensland.

As a result of NSW’s worsening COVID-19 situation, the final game will be held on the Gold Coast instead of in Newcastle.

Jim suggested the NRL prioritise Newcastle as a venue for next year’s competition, and allow NSW to host two games to even the playing field.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo told Jim it was disappointing to leave Newcastle, but the organisation had to prioritise the safety of a regional community.

However, a Newcastle Origin game in 2022 is “difficult to commit to now”.

“Difficult to talk about next year Jim, at the moment [I’m] focusing on the next couple of days.

“There are a number of considerations there … but if there’s an opportunity to take the game to a heartland, obviously we’ll always look at that.”

Image: Nine News