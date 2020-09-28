NRL boss commends NZ Warriors’ ‘unbelievable sacrifices’

The Warriors will return home to New Zealand this week after wrapping up their Premiership campaign.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo lavished praise on the Kiwi team, both for their performance this season and for the financial impact they’ve had on the competition.

“What the Warriors have done is enable us to be able to secure the long term future of the game,” he told Mark Levy and Billy Slater.

“For us to be able to enter into long term agreements with all of our commercial partners, it was important for us to make sure that we offered eight games a week and we had all 16 clubs competing.

“The Warriors have obviously made … some unbelievable sacrifices this year.

“I’ll be honest, I’m passionate about this, because I’ve kind of been on the journey with them.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Nine News