Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

37 mins ago
2GB News

World number one tennis player Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus after hosting a controversial tournament in the Balkans.

Both Djokovic and his wife have tested positive to the virus, along with players Borna Coric, Grigor Dimitrov and Viktor Troicki.

The players all competed in Djokovic’s Adria Tour exhibition tournament.

“I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection,” Djokovic said.

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios has criticised the world number one for hosting an event with no social distancing measures in place.

2GB News
