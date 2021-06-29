Nothing ‘drastic’ for Cronulla Sharks in 2022 as Craig Fitzgibbon takes the reins

The Cronulla Sharks are preparing to welcome a new head coach.

Incoming Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon told Paul Gallen and Mark Levy he’ll be focused on player development, not making drastic changes to the roster.

“The club’s in a really stable position now.

“The nucleus of the team, and all those young players … they’re the future of the club.

“That’s the position we get to grow from, and I’m really excited.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images