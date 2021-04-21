‘Not likely’: Immunisation expert debunks Pfizer blood clot link

The hospitalisation of a recent Pfizer vaccine recipient in Brisbane has sparked fears of a link to blood clotting, as has been established with the AstraZeneca jab.

University of Sydney immunisation expert Professor Robert Booy told Jim Wilson the 40-year-old man’s reported recent knee surgery is a far larger risk factor.

“It needs to be carefully investigated, nothing is taken for granted,” he said.

However, “it’s not likely to be due to the vaccine”.

“I don’t think there’s a major reason to be concerned.”

