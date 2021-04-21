2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Not likely’: Immunisation expert debunks..

‘Not likely’: Immunisation expert debunks Pfizer blood clot link

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
COVID-19 vaccinepfizerProfessor Robert Booy
Article image for ‘Not likely’: Immunisation expert debunks Pfizer blood clot link

The hospitalisation of a recent Pfizer vaccine recipient in Brisbane has sparked fears of a link to blood clotting, as has been established with the AstraZeneca jab.

University of Sydney immunisation expert Professor Robert Booy told Jim Wilson the 40-year-old man’s reported recent knee surgery is a far larger risk factor.

“It needs to be carefully investigated, nothing is taken for granted,” he said.

However, “it’s not likely to be due to the vaccine”.

“I don’t think there’s a major reason to be concerned.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaHealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873