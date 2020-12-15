2GB
Not ‘just another bad story’: Government insurer may have broken the law

4 hours ago
Luke Grant
The NSW government’s scandal-ridden state insurer is once again in the spotlight, with the NSW Auditor-General handing down the final report.

The report states icare may have broken the law by using money from workers compensation schemes to cover operating costs.

Luke Grant was aghast at the evidence revealed in the parliamentary inquiry’s hearings.

“Heads have got to roll here, surely!”

NSW shadow finance minister Daniel Mookhey agreed, telling Luke the premium dollars have been badly misspent.

“Let’s just be very clear what we’re talking about here: we’re talking about lavish executive bonuses, we’re talking about incredible spending on icare offices.”

He called on the NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet “to take this scandal seriously”.

“I’m worried the Treasurer continues to dismiss this as just another bad story.”

Luke Grant
