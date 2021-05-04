2GB
‘Not a good look’: AMA calls on PM to revoke criminal penalties

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Article image for ‘Not a good look’: AMA calls on PM to revoke criminal penalties

The Australian Medical Association is calling on the federal government to revoke the use of the Biosecurity Act on travel from India, and focus on improving hotel quarantine.

AMA President Dr Omar Khorshid told Jim Wilson the organisation supports the pause on flights, but not the criminal punishment of those who do return via other countries.

The Prime Minister’s assertion fines and jail time are unlikely is all the more reason to lift the punishments, Dr Khorshid argued.

“It’s just not a good look.

“If you’re not going to use it, get rid of it, because it sends the wrong message to Australians.

“Unfortunately we’re going to need quarantine for many, many months to come, and probably years the way this pandemic is looking.”

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
