NorthConnex ‘the icing on the cake’ for Sydney truckies’ toll woes

Independent truck drivers are taking on the NSW government over extortionate toll road expenses totaling up to $28,000 per driver.

Shaws Darwin Transport Managing Director Allan Thornley told Jim Wilson small operators struggle most with the tolls, which treat a high-rise van the same as a 12 axle A-double.

A one-way trip from Wetherill Park to Hornsby via the M7, M2 and NorthConnex – which is the only legal thoroughfare for trucks through Pennant Hills – would cost $63.

“They have less opportunity to pass those costs on to the customers.

“[For] trucks that do multiple trips from the Central Coast to Sydney every day … NorthConnex was the icing on the cake.”

Press PLAY below to hear the truckies’ demands