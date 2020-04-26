North Sydney Mayor accused of breaching social restrictions

North Sydney Mayor Jilly Gibson is being accused of breaching social restrictions after she was photographed on a beach on ANZAC Day.

Ms Gibson was seen at Balmoral beach with her partner and daughter’s family, whom she does not live with.

The Mayor says she maintained social distancing from her daughter’s family.

“This is bizarre behaviour when people are spying on each other,” she said in a statement.

“My daughter lives near Balmoral and goes most days to give my grandchildren some exercise.

“Is anyone seriously suggesting that if I run into my daughter by chance I won’t stop and say hello??”

