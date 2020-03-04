No Time To Release: New James Bond film postponed due to coronavirus

The release of the new James Bond film has been delayed by more than six months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a worrying sign of the global impact of coronavirus, producers this morning revealed the release of No Time To Die would be delayed from April 8 until November 12 in the UK.

The US launch will now take place on November 25.

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

It’s a big stall to the movie’s momentum, which was last month boosted by the release of its theme song.

Billie Eilish’s No Time To Die became the first Bond song to debut at #1.