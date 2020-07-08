‘No state is immune’: Federal Health Minister’s stark message to Sydneysiders

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has applauded New South Wales’ success in containing the pandemic but warns the fight is not over.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has flagged the tightening of restrictions, with an announcement expected on gatherings today.

Minister Hunt told Ben Fordham coronavirus is currently contained in NSW, but warns people should not let their guard down.

“There could be outbreaks, anywhere, at any time.

“No state, no community, is immune from this.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview