2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘No state is immune’: Federal Health Minister’s stark message to Sydneysiders

2 hours ago
Ben Fordham
coronavirusGreg Hunt

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has applauded New South Wales’ success in containing the pandemic but warns the fight is not over.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has flagged the tightening of restrictions, with an announcement expected on gatherings today.

Minister Hunt told Ben Fordham coronavirus is currently contained in NSW, but warns people should not let their guard down.

“There could be outbreaks, anywhere, at any time.

“No state, no community, is immune from this.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaHealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873