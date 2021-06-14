2GB
‘No smoking gun’ in Four Corners QAnon report

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham comments
QAnonScott MorrisonTim Stewart
Article image for ‘No smoking gun’ in Four Corners QAnon report

The Prime Minister has slammed the ABC’s “baseless conspiracy theories” over a Four Corners program linking him with the QAnon cult.

The episode aired after it was delayed by management, exploring Scott Morrison’s relationship with QAnon follower Tim Stewart.

“There was no smoking gun in the program last night,” Ben Fordham said.

“I think most people are wondering, what’s the fuss all about?”

Political reporter Michael Pachi told Ben the Prime Minister will have to clarify certain details in the report.

“If he doesn’t, I do think that Labor is going to go after him.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full details

Press PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

NewsPolitics
