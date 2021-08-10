No smartphone, no problem: ‘Club card’ to make check-in easy
From Friday, NSW residents without smartphones will have an option to sign in at supermarkets without pen and paper.
The NSW government is launching personalised COVID-19 check-in cards, which can be printed on paper or ordered as a plastic card.
Digital and Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello explained to Ray Hadley people can contact Service NSW on 13 77 88, or go into a Service NSW centre to sign up for one.
“It think it’s much, much easier for people that don’t have mobile phones.
“It’s no different to a standard club; people are used to going into a club … and presenting a card. It’s the same type of thing.”
Image: Getty