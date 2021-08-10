2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • No smartphone, no problem: ‘Club..

No smartphone, no problem: ‘Club card’ to make check-in easy

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
QR codesService NSWSupermarketsVictor Dominello
Article image for No smartphone, no problem: ‘Club card’ to make check-in easy

From Friday, NSW residents without smartphones will have an option to sign in at supermarkets without pen and paper.

The NSW government is launching personalised COVID-19 check-in cards, which can be printed on paper or ordered as a plastic card.

Digital and Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello explained to Ray Hadley people can contact Service NSW on 13 77 88, or go into a Service NSW centre to sign up for one.

“It think it’s much, much easier for people that don’t have mobile phones.

“It’s no different to a standard club; people are used to going into a club … and presenting a card. It’s the same type of thing.”

Press PLAY below to hear the details

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873