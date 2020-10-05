2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

No-show name and shame: Are you on the naughty list?

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Dining outHospitalityRestaurant

Furious hospitality business owners are lashing out at the no-shows costing the industry $75 million annually.

Perth-based restaurateur Mark Diel has taken matters into his own hands, creating website no-show.com.au “to improve client behaviour”.

“The under 30s seem to be the biggest problem,” he told Jim Wilson.

“They’re the ones that seem to make multiple plans, and perhaps book for larger numbers than they actually end up … with.

“Not everyone’s going to be black banned … it’s just a guide for restaurants … to ask for perhaps a credit card or prepayment.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaFoodLifestyleNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873