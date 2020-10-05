No-show name and shame: Are you on the naughty list?
Furious hospitality business owners are lashing out at the no-shows costing the industry $75 million annually.
Perth-based restaurateur Mark Diel has taken matters into his own hands, creating website no-show.com.au “to improve client behaviour”.
“The under 30s seem to be the biggest problem,” he told Jim Wilson.
“They’re the ones that seem to make multiple plans, and perhaps book for larger numbers than they actually end up … with.
“Not everyone’s going to be black banned … it’s just a guide for restaurants … to ask for perhaps a credit card or prepayment.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
Image: Getty